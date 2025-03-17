Men sentenced for setting stolen car on fire near Gatwick Airport

Two men have been sentenced for setting a car on fire near London Gatwick Airport.

Edward Maunder, 37, and Michael Lyons, 28, met a driver in a Crawley bar on October 15, 2023 – the night before they were due to fly to Peru.

They mistakenly believed the driver was a drug dealer and, when he told the pair he did not have drugs, they took the car as reparation, according to Sussex Police.

The vehicle, a Toyota Rav 4, had been handed to a meet and greet company by a holidaymaker days earlier.

The fire-ravaged Toyota. Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Maunder and Lyons bought a jerry can of petrol, then left the vehicle ablaze below the monorail link between terminals.

“The monorail had to be temporarily closed while the fire was put out and any structural damage was assessed.

"Lyons was arrested on October 16 in a staff car park nearby at London Gatwick, in an intoxicated state, with the key to the Toyota still in his trouser pocket. Maunder was later arrested in the South Terminal.

“At initial interview Lyons claimed he had been handed the Toyota key by a woman in the bar over concerns that the company driver was intoxicated. He denied driving the vehicle.

“But Maunder recorded the night’s events on his mobile phone, showing them in the vehicle and driving it, and discussing how they would set it on fire.

“CCTV footage showed them purchasing petrol in a jerry can after they had taken the vehicle.

“Meanwhile Maunder also sent messages bragging about the night’s events, and claiming police would have no evidence to prosecute them.

“When presented with the evidence at later interviews, both men provided no comment.

“They were both served with a postal requisition to attend court and were sentenced.

“At Hove Crown Court on February 27, Maunder, formerly an office administration worker of Coniston Crescent, Thornton Clevelys, Lancashire, admitted arson.

“Lyons, formerly an office clerk of Upper Chorlton Road, Manchester, also admitted arson and theft of a motor vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Ian Warncken added: “Maunder and Lyons’ behaviour was reckless and appalling.

“Their reasons for deciding to not only take the vehicle, but to set fire to it, are inexplicable.

“They risked causing serious harm to themselves and to the public, and risked disruption to the airport.

“This case demonstrated the professionalism of Gatwick officers and detectives to gather overwhelming evidence, which meant Maunder and Lyons had no choice but to plead guilty in court.

“The case also highlights the importance of vehicle owners to do their homework and check the reputation of vehicle meet and greet parking companies.”

Both men were sentenced to two-year suspended prison sentences and ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work, Sussex Police said. They must also pay £3,000 each in compensation to the Toyota Rav 4 vehicle owner.

The Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Maunder was disqualified from driving for 18 months, and ordered to complete 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) sessions, and he must also complete 120 days of alcohol abstinence.

“Lyons was disqualified from driving for one year and was ordered to complete ten RAR sessions.”