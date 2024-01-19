Two men have been sentenced following a series of vehicle thefts and burglaries in East Sussex, police said today (Friday, January 19).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The thefts of high-powered and high-valued Jaguar, Land Rover and Range Rover motor vehicles happened in the Bexhill, Hastings and Eastbourne areas between July and August last year, police added.

Two burglaries in Bexhill were also reported on July 28 and September 21 and a report of criminal damage at a building site in Bexhill was made on August 26, Sussex Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following enquiries, Tyrese Cannon, 19, of Oak Road, Bexhill, was arrested and charged with seven counts of theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of burglary and one count of criminal damage, police said.

Police

A further investigation by the Community Investigations Team (CIT) led to the arrest of Dave Hendley, 19, of Oak Road, Bexhill, who was later charged with three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of burglary and driving offences, police added.

The pair appeared before Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday (January 18) after pleading guilty to all charges at earlier hearings.

Police said Cannon was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months. He was additionally disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to undertake 150 hours unpaid work and take part in a rehabilitation programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police added Hendley was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 20 months. He was ordered to undertake 200 hours unpaid work and take part in a rehabilitation programme.

Police Constable Ciaran Gaymer, of the CIT, said: “We are aware of the impact vehicle crime and burglary has on our communities and we will continue to be robust in our approach to tackling such criminality.

“There are steps that owners can take to prevent theft of keyless entry vehicles, such as keeping key fobs in Faraday bags and using a steering wheel lock to help prevent crime.