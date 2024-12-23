Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information after a man was raped in Brighton .

Sussex Police said information from the public ‘could be key’ following the incident which happened on Saturday, December 21.

The victim – a 19-year-old – reported being approached by two unknown men near Harry Ramsdens, in Old Steine, at about 3.30am. He was then taken to Steine Lane where the attack occurred, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The victim managed to seek help from a passer-by, who called police.

Police have released this image of two men sought in connection with the rape of a man in Brighton. Photo: Sussex Police

"He is being supported by a team of specially trained officers as the investigation progresses.”

Detective Inspector Sean Booth added: “This is a deeply concerning incident and we are supporting the victim as our enquiries continue.

“Steine Lane is an area often walked both in the day and at night due to it being a popular cut-through route connecting East Street to Old Steine, and we know there were a number of people in the area around the time of the attack.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, or anyone who recognises the two men in these images, to please come forward.

“Your information could be key as we work to identify those responsible.”

If you have any information to report, you can contact police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Attach.

Mr Booth added: “There is no place for sexual violence in Sussex, and we take any reports of this nature extremely seriously. Find out more, including how you can seek support, on our website.”