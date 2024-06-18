Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Sussex has been charged after two people reported being ‘sprayed in the face with a corrosive substance’.

The incidents, which took place in Brighton, have been described by a detective inspector as ‘deeply concerning’.

"A man has been charged after two people were sprayed with a corrosive substance in Brighton,” a Sussex Police statement read.

"Jamal Monan, 27, of Riverside in Newhaven was arrested on Friday, June 14, after two men, aged 20 and 32, reported being sprayed in the face with a corrosive substance in New Road and Oxford Street on Wednesday, June 12 between 12am and 12.20am.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

"Both men are recovering from their injuries, with the 32-year-old victim from Leicester receiving ongoing treatment.”

On Sunday, June 16, Monan was charged with two counts of throwing fluid with intent to burn/ cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a knife in a public place, being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and for assaulting an emergency worker.

At court on Monday (June 17), Monan was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance on July 15, police said.

Detective Inspector Rob Lewis said: “We understand that these incidents are deeply concerning to the community and want to reassure that swift action has been taken, resulting in an arrest and a suspect charged.

"Our investigation is ongoing, and we urge anyone who witnessed these incidents or has any information to contact the police."