Met Police officer to appear at Guildford Crown Court on rape charges

A 32-year-old Metropolitan Police officer is set to appear at Guildford Crown Court on a number of sexual assault charges.

The man, from Camberley, has been charged with four counts of rape of a woman aged 16 years or over, two counts of sexual assault on a female and one count of assault on a woman aged 13 years or over by penetration.

Dion Arnold (DOB: 15/3/1993), a serving officer with the Metropolitan Police, was charged with the offences, which relate to two different victims.

“Arnold has already been charged with four counts of rape, a sexual assault on a female and two counts of sexual assault by penetration relating to a third separate victim,” a police spokesperson said.

"He is due to appear at Guildford Court on 30 June. He was remanded in custody after appearing in court on 31 March 2025. The investigation remains ongoing.”