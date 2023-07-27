Met Police sergeant Matt Ratana's killer given whole-life sentence for murdering Sussex rugby coach

A man who used a concealed antique revolver to kill a Met Police sergeant from Sussex has been sentenced to a whole-life order, meaning he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Last month Louis De Zoysa, 26, of no fixed address, was convicted of murdering the popular police sergeant, who had been a serving officer for 29 years.

Sentencing De Zoysa at Northampton Crown Court on July 27, Mr Justice Jeremy Johnson said the 26-year-old ‘acted in cold blood’ and ‘intended to kill Sgt Ratana’.

Sergeant Matt Ratana, from Goring, Worthing, was shot dead on September 25, 2020, while he was working at Croydon Custody Centre. Pictures courtesy of the Metropolitan Police

He said: “You aimed the gun at his chest at near point-blank range. Even as he fell you re-aimed and fired a second shot at him.

“The aggravating factors outweigh the mitigating factors. There is, therefore, no justification to depart from the starting point of a whole-life order.”

De Zoysa had been stopped for the purpose of a search by two uniformed police officers on vehicle patrol, whilst in London Road, Croydon, in the early hours of September 25 2020.

Following his trial, a Met Police spokesperson said De Zoysa had directed the officers to an amount of cannabis contained in a large holdall he was carrying.

Louis De Zoysa, 26, was found guilty of murder in June

“He was placed in handcuffs and detained for a search, during which they subsequently found some rounds of ammunition in a pouch, which De Zoysa described as ‘militaria’ or ‘for show’,” the spokesperson added. “He was arrested on suspicion of possession of ammunition and possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply.”

‘Unbeknownst to anyone’, De Zoysa was ‘concealing an antique firearm’ in a holster under his armpit, police said.

Northampton Crown Court was told in the custody suite De Zoysa deliberately fired without warning into Sgt Ratana’s chest, causing fatal wounds to his lungs and heart.

The 26-year-old was handcuffed at the time, and suffered brain damage after one of the shots hit him in the back of the neck.

Mr Justice Johnson said officers treated De Zoysa with respect, dignity and understanding, and that his autism did not have any bearing on the killing of Sgt Ratana.

Mr Justice Johnson added: "None of the officers gave you any reason to feel at risk of harm or threat. Your actions were voluntary. They were controlled, they were deliberate. Autism is not to blame, you are to blame for that.”

De Zoysa remained impassive as the sentence was handed down. He will serve his sentence at Belmarsh prison.

A keen sportsman, Sgt Ratana had also coached at Worthing Rugby Club and used to play for East Grinstead RFC.

His partner, Su Bushby, said the trial had ‘taken its toll’.

She said: “I am hoping that one day it will get easier but at the moment the nightmare continues.

“At this moment in time I cannot forgive him for what he has done. The person who shot Matt and ripped my life apart, my life as I once knew it.”

Other statements from Matt's adult son Luke and his mother Theresa who live in Australia, as well as representatives of his family in New Zealand, were also read out.

Met Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley spoke outside court following the conviction of De Zoysa, paying tribute to Matt and reflecting on the risks faced by officers and the courage they show each day.

Sir Mark said: “Matt dedicated almost 30 years to policing and was nearing retirement when he was tragically murdered. He was an outstanding officer who brought joy to his work, treating everyone with respect, compassion and good humour.

“In the days after his death, tributes flowed in from Matt’s colleagues, from communities he had served and from those who knew him in his life outside policing. They were a testament to the man he was.

“Whether it was on the street or in a custody centre as a uniformed police officer, or on the rugby field as a player and later a coach, it is clear he was someone who made an enduring impact wherever he went. We will ensure that he is never forgotten.

“I have also seen the heavy impact that Matt’s murder had on his colleagues, those he worked with in Croydon and also the many officers and staff he had served alongside in his lengthy career.

“That impact is particularly felt by those who were present on the night he was murdered.

“This tragedy has caused me to reflect on the uncertain world within which police officers operate and the risks they face day by day.

“Officers never have a perfect picture of what awaits them at the next incident. Every day we take several firearms off the streets of London and the majority are seized by unarmed officers.

“The men and women in policing, daily stepping forward into uncertainty and risk, are truly remarkable.

“The officers and staff who were on duty on the night Matt was killed showed just those attributes. Without their courage I believe that more lives would have been lost.