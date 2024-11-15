Metropolitan Police officer from Horley facing child sex charges sees several dismissed

By Matt Pole
Published 15th Nov 2024, 14:29 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 14:34 GMT
A number of charges of sexual assault of a child against a Metropolitan Police officer have been dismissed due to no evidence being offered.

Surrey Police said Jamie Howlett, 33, formerly of Horley and a serving police constable with the Metropolitan Police Service, was charged with six counts of sexual assault by touching of a child under 13 in July 2024.

However, these charges, which were related to two victims, have subsequently been dismissed, the force confirmed.

Police said Howlett was also charged with five offences of rape, one charge of controlling and coercive behaviour, one charge of sexual assault by touching, one charge of sexual assault by penetration and one charge of assault causing actual bodily harm, all against a third adult victim.

This matter is still proceeding to trial.

Howlett has pleaded not guilty to all nine charges and is due to stand trial in May 2025.

