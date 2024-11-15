Metropolitan Police officer from Horley facing child sex charges sees several dismissed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Surrey Police said Jamie Howlett, 33, formerly of Horley and a serving police constable with the Metropolitan Police Service, was charged with six counts of sexual assault by touching of a child under 13 in July 2024.
However, these charges, which were related to two victims, have subsequently been dismissed, the force confirmed.
Police said Howlett was also charged with five offences of rape, one charge of controlling and coercive behaviour, one charge of sexual assault by touching, one charge of sexual assault by penetration and one charge of assault causing actual bodily harm, all against a third adult victim.
This matter is still proceeding to trial.
Howlett has pleaded not guilty to all nine charges and is due to stand trial in May 2025.