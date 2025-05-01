Mid Sussex and Crawley residents warned about doorstep crime and ‘rogue traders’
Police said Mid Sussex and Crawley are areas where there have been incidents of cold calling to repair roof tiles and gutters.
Mid Sussex Police said on Facebook: “ Doorstep criminals will use excuses to enter your home to steal or charge inflated prices for ‘repairs’, offer overpriced or substandard home maintenance or improvements. They will often say that the work is urgent and normally ask for immediate payment, even offering to go to the bank with you if you do not have cash to hand.”
Police advised people to pass this information to any vulnerable family member or friend.
To report fraud to police visit www.sussex.police.uk or call 101. In emergency situations people can call 999 if there is an immediate danger to life, someone is using violence or threatening to be violent, and if the fraud is happening right now and the suspect is still at the scene.