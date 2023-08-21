BREAKING
Mid Sussex burglaries: motorcross bike, chainsaw and watches stolen during thefts in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and East Grinstead

Sussex Police have warned Mid Sussex residents about a spate of burglaries via a neighbourhood alert email.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:43 BST

They said the incidents took place in various towns in the district over the past two weeks.

Police said the first incident, dated August 9, took place in Turners Hill Road, East Grinstead, when an outbuilding shed broken was into. They said a motorcross bike and a petrol chainsaw were taken.

The second incident was in Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, dated August 14. Police said that the occupants went to a festival over the weekend and noticed six valuable items missing after they returned home. These included rings, watches and other personal items. Police said there was no sign of forced entry.

Sussex Police said the burglaries took place in various Mid Sussex towns over the past two weeksSussex Police said the burglaries took place in various Mid Sussex towns over the past two weeks
The third incident, also dated August 14, happened at Railway Approach, East Grinstead. Police said the bottom of a front door was kicked in and a change jar was taken with approximately £100 in it.

The fourth incident happened in Bolney Chapel Road, Twineham, dated August 15. Police said that padlocks were broken and doors were smashed at two residential buildings that are under construction, plus a storage container. Police said it is not known what was stolen.

Police said the fifth incident happened at a communal bike store in Edwin Street, Burgess Hill. They said it is not clear yet whether anything was taken but said there was damage to various locks and bike chains.

People with information about these incidents can make a report to police online or call 101.