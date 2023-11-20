Mid Sussex is one of England and Wales’ least violent areas, according to a new study of crime data

Mid Sussex has been revealed as the fifth safest area to live in England and Wales, according to a new study.

Security experts Get Licensed analysed crime data from the two countries from the past two years to reveal the most violent place to live, as well as the most common crimes.

But Mid Sussex residents should be relieved to know that their district is among the top ten least violent areas. People can find the study at www.get-licensed.co.uk/get-daily/the-uks-most-violent-cities.

A Get Licensed spokesperson said: “With just over 153 violent crimes per 10,000 residents, Richmond upon Thames takes the top spot on our list (of the safest places). Despite having the fewest violent crimes per 10,000 residents, this London borough is still far from perfect in crime, as there have been almost 3,000 violent-related offences in the past year.

“Next up on our list of areas with the fewest violent crimes in England and Wales is Wealden. This district prides itself on protecting its rural landscape, and the residents here are equally as keen to protect each other, evidenced by the 154.4 violent crimes per 10,000 residents – the second lowest of all the entries on our ranking. Ribble Valley falls shy of the second spot, with 156.7 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.”

Mid Sussex had 2,421 violent crimes with 158.3 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

The study said that Blackpool is the most violent place to live with 769.7 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

Here’s the full list of the top ten least violent areas in England and Wales:

1) Richmond upon Thames: 2,990 violent crimes, 153.2 violent crimes per 10,000 people.

2) Wealden: 2,482 violent crimes, 154.4 violent crimes per 10,000 people.

3) Ribble Valley: 970 violent crimes, 156.7 violent crimes per 10,000 people.

4) Wokingham: 2,794 violent crimes, 156.8 violent crimes per 10,000 people.

5) Mid Sussex: 2,421 violent crimes, 158.3 violent crimes per 10,000 people.

6) Waverley: 2,082 violent crimes, 161.5 violent crimes per 10,000 people.

7) South Cambridgeshire: 2,651 violent crimes, 162.6 violent crimes per 10,000 people.

8) North Kesteven: 1,931 violent crimes, 162.9 violent crimes per 10,000 people.

9) South Staffordshire: 1,811 violent crimes, 163.5 violent crimes per 10,000 people.