Mid Sussex man, 31, with links to Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint and East Grinstead wanted on recall to prison
Sussex Police are looking to locate a 31-year-old man from Mid Sussex, with links to Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint and East Grinstead, who is wanted on recall to prison.
By Matt Pole
9 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 11:38am
Sussex Police has reported that Troy Smith has broken the conditions of his release.
Troy is white, 5’ 9”, slim and has brown hair, according to police.
He may also have travelled into Brighton and Hove on the rail network, Sussex Police added.
Police are looking to locate Troy Smith, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
If you see him, or have any information as to his whereabouts, please dial 999 immediately quoting serial 407 of 19/12.