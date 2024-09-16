Mid Sussex Neighbourhood policing team beat surgeries set for autumn 2024

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 15:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mid Sussex Neighbourhood policing team have announced their next series of beat surgeries in the district.

They said the team will be holding engagement stalls at South down Nurseries, Tate’s Garden centre, Hassocks on various dates.

These are: Tuesday, September 24, 2.30pm-4pm; Monday, October 21, 2.30pm-4pm; Monday, November 18, 10.30am-12pm; and Monday, December 16, 10.30am-12pm.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice