Mid Sussex Neighbourhood policing team beat surgeries set for autumn 2024
Mid Sussex Neighbourhood policing team have announced their next series of beat surgeries in the district.
They said the team will be holding engagement stalls at South down Nurseries, Tate’s Garden centre, Hassocks on various dates.
These are: Tuesday, September 24, 2.30pm-4pm; Monday, October 21, 2.30pm-4pm; Monday, November 18, 10.30am-12pm; and Monday, December 16, 10.30am-12pm.