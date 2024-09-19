Mid Sussex: Police launch investigation after 26 bicycles are stolen in three months
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Over the last three months, there have been a total of 26 recorded bicycle thefts across the region, with 16 of the 26 in Burgess Hill, the force said.
Sussex Police said a suspect has been identified in the investigation and efforts are ongoing to trace him.
Superintendent Imran Asghar said: “We understand the distress and inconvenience caused to victims of bike theft, and the impact on the wider community. We are in direct contact with victims who have been affected.
“We take all reports seriously and will investigate any reasonable lines of enquiry.
“Our officers will be increasing patrols in areas linked to the incidents and we are working with colleagues around the force to bring offenders to justice.
“As soon as we noticed a trend of thefts an investigation was swiftly launched with our Neighbourhood Policing Team.”
If anyone would like to report any information, or speak with officers, please contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Jarrow.