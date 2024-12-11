Mid Sussex Police warn residents about spate of garage and shed break-ins

Mid Sussex Police are warning residents about break-ins at garages and sheds

Mid Sussex Police are warning residents about recent break-ins at garages, sheds and other outside buildings across the district.

A spokesperson announced on the Mid Sussex Police Facebook page: “We have seen an increase in this type of crime.

“If you see or hear anything call us! Use 999 if it is actually happening or just happened, or, report anything you saw/heard on 101. Any little snippet of information you can give us is fed immediately to our intelligence unit and will help us catch those responsible.”

Police said one of the most effective prevention devices is a garage breaker, which be installed whether you own a garage or rent it from the council.

They said: “There are battery powered alarms available too (a lot of garage blocks have no electricity). Of course if you hear an alarm going off call us immediately; please don't be tempted to investigate yourself, keep a safe distance and let us know.”