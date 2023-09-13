Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was burgled in the Midhurst area.

Officers were called to Iping to attend the incident which is believed to have happened overnight between 5pm on Saturday, August 12 and 11am on Sunday, August 13.

Sussex Police said the items which were stolen are worth thousands of pounds and included a Chanel watch, a pearl necklace, and a Celine handbag.

Detective Constable Daniel Lynn said: “This was an extremely intrusive experience and has caused distress for the family involved.

“We are hoping to gain information from the public who may have been in the vicinity during this time.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or have any information which could help, please report it to us.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1006 of 13/08.