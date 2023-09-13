BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Midhurst burglary sparks witness appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was burgled in the Midhurst area.
By Megan Baker
Published 13th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 17:01 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to Iping to attend the incident which is believed to have happened overnight between 5pm on Saturday, August 12 and 11am on Sunday, August 13.

Sussex Police said the items which were stolen are worth thousands of pounds and included a Chanel watch, a pearl necklace, and a Celine handbag.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Constable Daniel Lynn said: “This was an extremely intrusive experience and has caused distress for the family involved.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was burgled in the Midhurst area. Photo: National WorldPolice are appealing for witnesses after a house was burgled in the Midhurst area. Photo: National World
Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was burgled in the Midhurst area. Photo: National World

“We are hoping to gain information from the public who may have been in the vicinity during this time.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or have any information which could help, please report it to us.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1006 of 13/08.

For further advice on how to protect your home, visit the Sussex Police website.