‘Mindless criminal damage’ to lifeguard observation post and flag pole in Eastbourne sparks police enquiries
Officers were called to the seafront beach office in the town on Saturday, September 21 following a report made to them about the office being vandalised.
The Eastbourne Seafront Team, which operates the office, confirmed that the Beach Lifeguard Upper Observation Post and Flag Pole had been targeted by the vandals and called the damage ‘unacceptable’.
A spokesperson for the Eastbourne Seafront Team said: “Mindless criminal damage like this can hinder our hard-working lifeguards’ efforts to keep beach users in Eastbourne safe.
"Considering that the team carried out multiple rescues and assists... (on Friday, September 20) , damage to their equipment is unacceptable.
“The cost of repairs will only add more strain to the council’s budget for these services.
“We ask if anyone sees people on the lifeguard top floor out of hours to please call the police as they should not be up there and it is clear now that their intentions may be criminal.”
A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that enquires were underway and that residents who witnessed anything to report it to them.
The spokesperson said: “A report was made to police on Saturday morning (September 21) that the seafront beach office in Eastbourne had been vandalised.
“Enquiries are currently being undertaken, and we ask anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who has footage of the area to make a report.
“You can contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 431 of 21/09.”