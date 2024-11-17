‘Minor injuries’ reported in two-car collision in St Leonards

By Matt Pole
Published 17th Nov 2024, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
‘Minor injuries’ were sustained in a two-car collision in St Leonards, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police said the incident occurred on Redgeland Rise, on the junction of Blackman Avenue, yesterday evening (November 16).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Redgeland Rise, on the junction of Blackman Avenue following a collision involving two cars around 8pm on Saturday (16 November).

“Minor injuries were reported.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police were called to Redgeland Rise, on the junction of Blackman Avenue, following a collision involving two cars around 8pm on Saturday (November 16). Picture courtesy of GooglePolice were called to Redgeland Rise, on the junction of Blackman Avenue, following a collision involving two cars around 8pm on Saturday (November 16). Picture courtesy of Google
Police were called to Redgeland Rise, on the junction of Blackman Avenue, following a collision involving two cars around 8pm on Saturday (November 16). Picture courtesy of Google

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice