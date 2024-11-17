‘Minor injuries’ reported in two-car collision in St Leonards
Police said the incident occurred on Redgeland Rise, on the junction of Blackman Avenue, yesterday evening (November 16).
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Redgeland Rise, on the junction of Blackman Avenue following a collision involving two cars around 8pm on Saturday (16 November).
“Minor injuries were reported.”
