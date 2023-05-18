Missing 12-year-old girl believed to have 'boarded a train for Horsham' - Surrey Police issue public appeal

Police said Holly was last seen today (May 18) walking towards Dorking (main) train station, where it is believed she boarded a train for Horsham.
Holly is described by Surrey Police as White, 5ft 4” in height, with brunette shoulder length hair and glasses.
Police said she has long blue fingernails and was last seen wearing her school uniform including a school jumper, navy tights and skirt and navy school blazer.
Police are concerned for Holly’s welfare so if you have any information which could help locate her, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45230054292 via:
– Live chat on the Surrey Police website
– Reporting additional information about a missing person
– Calling 101
If you don't want to speak to police you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.