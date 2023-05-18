Missing 12-year-old girl believed to have 'boarded a train for Horsham' - Surrey Police issue public appeal

Surrey Police have issued a public appeal to find a missing 12-year-old girl from Dorking who is believed to have ‘boarded a train to Horsham’.

Police said Holly was last seen today (May 18) walking towards Dorking (main) train station, where it is believed she boarded a train for Horsham.

Holly is described by Surrey Police as White, 5ft 4” in height, with brunette shoulder length hair and glasses.

Police said she has long blue fingernails and was last seen wearing her school uniform including a school jumper, navy tights and skirt and navy school blazer.

Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

Police are concerned for Holly’s welfare so if you have any information which could help locate her, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45230054292 via:

– Live chat on the Surrey Police website

– Reporting additional information about a missing person

– Calling 101