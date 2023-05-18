Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030

Missing 12-year-old girl believed to have 'boarded a train for Horsham' - Surrey Police issue public appeal

Surrey Police have issued a public appeal to find a missing 12-year-old girl from Dorking who is believed to have ‘boarded a train to Horsham’.

By Matt Pole
Published 18th May 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:04 BST

Police said Holly was last seen today (May 18) walking towards Dorking (main) train station, where it is believed she boarded a train for Horsham.

Holly is described by Surrey Police as White, 5ft 4” in height, with brunette shoulder length hair and glasses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said she has long blue fingernails and was last seen wearing her school uniform including a school jumper, navy tights and skirt and navy school blazer.

Most Popular
Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Holly from Dorking, who is believed to have boarded a train for Horsham. Picture courtesy of Surrey PoliceSurrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Holly from Dorking, who is believed to have boarded a train for Horsham. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police
Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Holly from Dorking, who is believed to have boarded a train for Horsham. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

Police are concerned for Holly’s welfare so if you have any information which could help locate her, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45230054292 via:

– Live chat on the Surrey Police website

– Reporting additional information about a missing person

– Calling 101

If you don't want to speak to police you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.