Missing 17-year-old boy from Horsham found by Sussex Police following public appeal
A missing 17-year-old from Horsham has been found by Sussex Police following a public appeal.
Published 30th May 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 14:20 BST
Police said Jack has been missing since bank holiday Monday [May 29].
Police thanked the public for sharing the appeal.
A Horsham Police spokesperson said: “Good news!
“Jack, who had been reported missing from Horsham, has been found.
“Thank you for sharing and caring.”