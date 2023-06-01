Edit Account-Sign Out
Missing 17-year-old boy from Horsham found by Sussex Police following public appeal

A missing 17-year-old from Horsham has been found by Sussex Police following a public appeal.
By Matt Pole
Published 30th May 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 14:20 BST

Police said Jack has been missing since bank holiday Monday [May 29].

Police thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

A Horsham Police spokesperson said: “Good news!

“Jack, who had been reported missing from Horsham, has been found.

“Thank you for sharing and caring.”

