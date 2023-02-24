Missing 21-year-old man from Crawley believed to be carrying 'large black holdall', police say
Crawley Police have appealed for help finding a missing man from Crawley, who was last seen at his home in the early hours of Tuesday (February 21) morning.
By Matt Pole
23 minutes ago
Posting on Twitter, a Crawley Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Leonard, 21, who is missing from #Crawley.
“Leonard was last seen at home around 3am on Tuesday (February 21).
“He is believed to be carrying a large black holdall.
“Anyone who sees Leonard or knows where he is, is asked to call 101 quoting 1295 of 21/02.”