Missing 21-year-old man from Crawley believed to be carrying 'large black holdall', police say

Crawley Police have appealed for help finding a missing man from Crawley, who was last seen at his home in the early hours of Tuesday (February 21) morning.

By Matt Pole
23 minutes ago

Posting on Twitter, a Crawley Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Leonard, 21, who is missing from #Crawley.

“Leonard was last seen at home around 3am on Tuesday (February 21).

“He is believed to be carrying a large black holdall.

Crawley Police have appealed for help find Leonard, 21, who was last seen at his Crawley home in the early hours of Tuesday (February 21) morning. Picture courtesy of Crawley Police

“Anyone who sees Leonard or knows where he is, is asked to call 101 quoting 1295 of 21/02.”