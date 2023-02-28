Missing baby in Sussex: Everything we know so far after runaway couple found in Brighton

Police are still searching for a missing baby in Sussex after Constance Marten and her partner were found in Brighton.

Police have begun a mass manhunt in Sussex to track down the missing baby of aristocrat Constance Marten.

The missing couple were found in the seaside city by police on Monday, February 27, after a member of the public spotted them in Stanmer Villas, shortly after 9.30pm.

Police say the baby they were with is still missing and an urgent search operation is taking place in the area.

The Metropolitan Police have joined forces with Sussex Police to carry out a mass manhunt for the child – which was confirmed to be their top priority.

Investigators said they were worried the baby was being "exposed to sub-zero temperatures" and said they were "extremely concerned" for their wellbeing.

Helicopters, drones and specialist search officers have taken to the open land in Sussex by police to locate the baby.

Officers have been seen searching Hollingbury Golf Course and Roedale Valley Allotments on the Sussex Downs.

Police are asking residents to “stay vigilant” in the search for the child and check any sheds or outhouses on their properties.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police said: “We are asking the public to remain vigilant in the open areas and when they go about their business.

"Also to look at the premises they own and the out-buildings that may be within their own property. Please take five minutes to look at those and assist us in the search for the baby.”

Ms Marten, an aristocrat from Dorset, and her partner Mark Gordon, a convicted sex offender, had been reported missing since January 6, after their car was found burning on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

The couple left their home in Eltham, south-east London, in September, after Ms Marten first showed signs of pregnancy,

Since then, police say there has been a number of sightings of the pair and the baby in places such as Liverpool, Essex, south London and East Sussex.

According to police, the couple were thought to be using camping equipment to live off-grid, having been also traced to the Sussex countryside at the beginning of February carrying a number of bags and their blue tent.

Following these findings, detectives offered £10,000 to anyone with information on the group of three.