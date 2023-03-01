Missing baby in Sussex: Update as investigators fear child "may have come to harm"

Police have arrested Constance Marten and Mark Gordon on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter as they continue their search for their missing baby.

The pair had been missing for 54 days after their car was found burning on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester on January 6.

The couple were discovered without the baby they had been travelling with, leading to a mass outdoor search for the young child, which police believe could still be alive.

Metropolitan Police teamed up with Sussex Police to search 91 square miles of open land in Sussex late into last night.

Ms Marten, an aristocrat, and Mr Gordon, a registered sex offender, remain in custody, but police say they have no provided any further information on the whereabouts of the baby.

Police say the lack of information at this time means they now have to consider that the baby has come to harm.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, from the Metropolitan Police, said: "We have had significant periods of time in the custody facility with both Constance and Mark.

"At this time we have not furthered that information which has now lead to the position that we feel that the risk is getting so great we now have to consider the possibility that the baby has come to harm.”

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford lead a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

Sniffer dogs, drones, a police helicopter and thermal imaging cameras are being used in the search.

Police said the risk to the baby increased as time went on as it became "exposed to sub-zero temperatures".

Investigators are "extremely concerned" for their wellbeing of the child, thought to be two months old.

Officers have been seen searching the vast open spaces between Stanmar Villas and where the couple were last sighted – including Hollingbury Golf Course and Roedale Valley Allotments on the Sussex Downs.

Police are asking residents to “stay vigilant” in the search for the child and check any sheds or outhouses on their properties.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police said: “We are asking the public to remain vigilant in the open areas and when they go about their business.

"Also to look at the premises they own and the out-buildings that may be within their own property. Please take five minutes to look at those and assist us in the search for the baby.”

Ms Marten and her partner left their home in Eltham, south-east London, in September, after Ms Marten first showed signs of pregnancy, police say.

Since then, police say there has been a number of sightings of the pair and the baby in places such as Liverpool, Essex, south London and East Sussex.

According to police, the couple were thought to be using camping equipment to live off-grid in places such as Newhaven, having been traced to the Sussex countryside at the beginning of February carrying a number of bags and their blue tent.