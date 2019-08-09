Missing Brighton and Hove boy may have shaved his head as search continues

A 12-year-old boy missing from Brighton for almost a week may have shaved his head, according to Sussex Police.

Police in Brighton and Hove have been searching for George Maynard after he left his address in Hove on Saturday evening (August 3).

George Maynard, 12

A spokesman said George is white and of slim build and did have wavy blonde hair, which he may have since shaved. He was last seen wearing a black hooded top with a gold logo on the left breast and writing down the left arm, police said, with black tracksuit trousers and blue/white trainers.

He is thought to still be in the city, police said.

Although there are currently no suspicious circumstances around George's disappearance, there is naturally concern for him, due to his age and consequent vulnerability.

Anyone who sees George, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the police by calling 999, quoting serial 1646 of 03/08.