Missing Brighton teen with links to Worthing, Horsham and Crawley found
Sussex Police are pleased to report that previously missing Theo has been found.
It follows the force’s appeal to help locate the 17-year-old issued on October 31.
Officers have thanked the public for their help to find him.
We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.
Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.
Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.