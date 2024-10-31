Missing Brighton teen with links to Worthing, Horsham and Crawley found

A missing teenager from Brighton with links to Worthing, Horsham and Crawley has been found.

Sussex Police are pleased to report that previously missing Theo has been found.

It follows the force’s appeal to help locate the 17-year-old issued on October 31.

Officers have thanked the public for their help to find him.

Sussex Police are pleased to report that previously missing Theo from Brighton has been found. Picture contributed

