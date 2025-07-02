Missing Broadbridge Heath teen with links to Bognor Regis, Horsham and Storrington was last seen in Crawley

A missing teenager from Broadbridge Heath who has links to Bognor Regis, Horsham and Storrington was last seen in Crawley, Sussex Police have said.

Police are seeking to locate 14-year-old Gracie, who was last seen in Crawley on Monday (June 30) at 5pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are looking for Gracie who is missing from Broadbridge Heath.

Police are looking for Gracie who is missing from Broadbridge Heath. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“She is 5' with dark hair and was last seen wearing a white mini dress, white trainers and carrying a black bag and possibly a grey hoodie with black writing across the front.

“Gracie also has links to Bognor Regis, Horsham and Storrington.

“Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should call 101 quoting serial 1148 of 30/06.”

