Missing Broadbridge Heath teen with links to Bognor Regis, Horsham and Storrington was last seen in Crawley
Police are seeking to locate 14-year-old Gracie, who was last seen in Crawley on Monday (June 30) at 5pm.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are looking for Gracie who is missing from Broadbridge Heath.
“The 14-year-old was last seen in Crawley on Monday (30 June) at around 5pm.
“She is 5' with dark hair and was last seen wearing a white mini dress, white trainers and carrying a black bag and possibly a grey hoodie with black writing across the front.
“Gracie also has links to Bognor Regis, Horsham and Storrington.
“Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should call 101 quoting serial 1148 of 30/06.”
