Missing Crawley girls with links to Bognor and Horsham found

Sussex Police issued an appeal to find missing Gracie and Eden yesterday (March 4).

Sussex Police have thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Great news!

A pair of missing Crawley girls with links to Bognor Regis and Horsham have been found by Sussex Police. Picture contributed

“Eden and Gracie, who were reported missing over the weekend, have been found safe and well.

“Thank you to all who shared our appeals and came forward with information.”

