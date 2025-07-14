Missing Crawley teen with links to Brighton, Chichester and Worthing ‘may be travelling by public transport’

A missing teenager from Crawley who has links to Brighton, Chichester and Worthing ‘may be travelling by public transport’, police have said.

Sussex Police are seeking to locate 14-year-old Eleanor.

“We are searching for Eleanor, who is 14 and missing from Crawley.

“Eleanor is 5'6" and has shoulder-length blonde wavy hair.

Police are searching for Eleanor, who is 14 and missing from Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black leggings and white Nike socks and trainers.

“As well as Crawley, Eleanor has links to Brighton and Worthing, and Chichester, and may be travelling by public transport.

“If you see Eleanor, call 101 quoting reference 97 of 13/07.”

