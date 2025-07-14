Missing Crawley teen with links to Brighton, Chichester and Worthing ‘may be travelling by public transport’
Sussex Police are seeking to locate 14-year-old Eleanor.
“We are searching for Eleanor, who is 14 and missing from Crawley.
“Eleanor is 5'6" and has shoulder-length blonde wavy hair.
“She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black leggings and white Nike socks and trainers.
“As well as Crawley, Eleanor has links to Brighton and Worthing, and Chichester, and may be travelling by public transport.
“If you see Eleanor, call 101 quoting reference 97 of 13/07.”
