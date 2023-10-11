BREAKING
Missing Eastbourne cat is believed to have been stolen - police appeal for information

Police are appealing for information about a cat which is believed to have been stolen in Eastbourne last month.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:14 BST
Sussex Police said the cat was last seen in the Athleston Close area of Eastbourne on September 15.

Following personal social media appeals, the owner contacted police to report the cat as stolen on Friday (October 6).

A spokesperson for the force said: The matter is currently under investigation. A recent sighting has been reported in Collingwood Close, Eastbourne.

Police are appealing for information about a cat which is believed to have been stolen in Eastbourne last month.

“The cat is a beloved family pet, and we hope to locate witnesses who may have information to assist in its safe return.”

You can report information online or by calling call 101 and quoting reference 1074 of 06/10.