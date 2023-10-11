Missing Eastbourne cat is believed to have been stolen - police appeal for information

Police are appealing for information about a cat which is believed to have been stolen in Eastbourne last month.

Sussex Police said the cat was last seen in the Athleston Close area of Eastbourne on September 15.

Following personal social media appeals, the owner contacted police to report the cat as stolen on Friday (October 6).

A spokesperson for the force said: The matter is currently under investigation. A recent sighting has been reported in Collingwood Close, Eastbourne.

“The cat is a beloved family pet, and we hope to locate witnesses who may have information to assist in its safe return.”