Missing Eastbourne teen with links to Worthing and Littlehampton ‘may also have travelled to Brighton, Hove, Lancing or Haywards Heath’

A missing teenager from Eastbourne, who has links to Worthing and Littlehampton, may have travelled to Brighton, Hove, Lancing or Haywards Heath, police have said.

Sussex Police are seeking to locate 15-year-old Chelsea May, who was last seen in Eastbourne at 4.40pm on Monday (May 5).

Officers are concerned for her welfare.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Have you seen Chelsea-May who has been reported missing from Eastbourne?

“Chelsea-May is 4'10" with blonde hair worn in a top knot.

“She was last seen wearing a black furry coat, dark blue pyjama bottoms with the characters of Lilo & Stitch, and white trainers.

“She has links to Worthing and Littlehampton, but may also have travelled to Brighton, Hove, Lancing or Haywards Heath.

