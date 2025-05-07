Missing Eastbourne teen with links to Worthing and Littlehampton ‘may also have travelled to Brighton, Hove, Lancing or Haywards Heath’
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sussex Police are seeking to locate 15-year-old Chelsea May, who was last seen in Eastbourne at 4.40pm on Monday (May 5).
Officers are concerned for her welfare.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Chelsea-May who has been reported missing from Eastbourne?
“The 15-year-old was last seen in the town at 4.40pm on Monday, 5 May.
“Chelsea-May is 4'10" with blonde hair worn in a top knot.
“She was last seen wearing a black furry coat, dark blue pyjama bottoms with the characters of Lilo & Stitch, and white trainers.
“She has links to Worthing and Littlehampton, but may also have travelled to Brighton, Hove, Lancing or Haywards Heath.
“Officers are concerned for her welfare.
“Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote serial 905 of 05/05.”