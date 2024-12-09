Sussex Police have announced that Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for the murders of Daniel and Liam Poole.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Daniel, 46, and Liam, 22, from Burgess Hill have not been seen since they travelled to Malaga in 2019. In 2022 police decided to treat the pair’s disappearance as a murder investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crimestoppers posted on Facebook on Monday, December 9: “Our charity is offering a reward of up to £20,000 to for key information on the double murder of Daniel and Liam Poole.

Sussex Police said Daniel Poole, 46, and Liam Poole, 22, from Burgess Hill have not been seen since they travelled to Malaga, Spain, in 2019

“The pair, Daniel (known as Danny) aged 46 and Liam aged 22 from Burgess Hill, West Sussex travelled to Malaga in Spain on Sunday 31 March 2019. They hired a grey Peugeot 308 with the registration number 0254 KTM when they arrived in the country. This car was never returned, and their luggage was left in their hotel, together with their passports. The vehicle was later found abandoned by Spanish Police.

“The reward is for information given exclusively to our charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for their murder in Spain five years ago. Did you see something? Call 0800 555 111 or visit our website. You stay 100% anonymous. Always.”