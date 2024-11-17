Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A missing girl from Bexhill has been found ‘safe and well’ by Sussex Police.

Hope was reported missing by Sussex Police on Wednesday (November 13).

The force have thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Good news! Hope, who was reported missing from Bexhill, has been found safe and well.

“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”

