Missing girls from Crawley located - Sussex Police thank public for sharing appeal

An appeal was launched to find Eden, 13, and Edith, 12, who were reported missing yesterday [February 28] by Sussex Police.

But police reported this morning [February 29] that the pair had been located, and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

Posting on X, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that Eden and Edith, who were missing from Crawley have been located.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Two girls who were missing from Crawley have been located by Sussex Police. Picture contributed

