Missing girls from Crawley located - Sussex Police thank public for sharing appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
An appeal was launched to find Eden, 13, and Edith, 12, who were reported missing yesterday [February 28] by Sussex Police.
But police reported this morning [February 29] that the pair had been located, and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
Posting on X, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that Eden and Edith, who were missing from Crawley have been located.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk. Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.
Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.