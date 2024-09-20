Missing Hassocks man found ‘safe and well’

By Matt Pole
Published 20th Sep 2024, 09:25 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 10:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A missing man from Hassocks has been found ‘safe and well’ by Sussex Police.

Lance, 62, was reported missing yesterday evening (September 19).

Sussex Police have thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Good news! Lance, 62, who was reported missing from Hassocks, has been found safe and well.

A missing man from Hassocks has been found ‘safe and well’ by Sussex Police. Picture by Jon RigbyA missing man from Hassocks has been found ‘safe and well’ by Sussex Police. Picture by Jon Rigby
A missing man from Hassocks has been found ‘safe and well’ by Sussex Police. Picture by Jon Rigby

“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.