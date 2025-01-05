Missing Hastings man ‘found safe’ by Sussex Police
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have confirmed that Jason, 37, has now been found.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to say 37-year-old Jason, previously reported missing from Hastings, has since been found safe.
“Thank you for your concerns.”
We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.
Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.
Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.