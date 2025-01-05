Missing Haywards Heath man with links to Crawley and Caterham ‘may now be in Seaford’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A missing man from Haywards Heath 'may now be in Seaford', according to Sussex Police.

Police said James, 30, was last seen at around 10am on Monday (December 30).

James also has links to Crawley, Caterham in Surrey and London Waterloo, the force added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen James who has been reported missing from Haywards Heath?

Have you seen James who has been reported missing from Haywards Heath? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“The 30-year-old was last seen at about 10am on Monday (30 December).

“He has links to Crawley, Caterham in Surrey and London Waterloo and he may now be in Seaford.

“James is 5’10, with black curly hair and a full black beard.

“He was last seen wearing a grey long sleeved top, grey flared joggers and black trainers.

“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Sussex Police on 101 and quote serial 273 of 30/12.”