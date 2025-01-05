Missing Haywards Heath man with links to Crawley and Caterham ‘may now be in Seaford’
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen James who has been reported missing from Haywards Heath?
“The 30-year-old was last seen at about 10am on Monday (30 December).
“He has links to Crawley, Caterham in Surrey and London Waterloo and he may now be in Seaford.
“James is 5’10, with black curly hair and a full black beard.
“He was last seen wearing a grey long sleeved top, grey flared joggers and black trainers.
“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Sussex Police on 101 and quote serial 273 of 30/12.”