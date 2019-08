Sussex Police are appealing for information on missing Leah Shawyer.

Leah, 14, was last seen leaving her Hove home at noon on Wednesday (August 14).

Leah Shawyer has been missing since Wednesday, August 14

She is white, 5' 1", of small build and with brown hair. Leah was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey hooded top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 1493 of 15/08.

