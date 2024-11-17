Missing man from Hastings found deceased
A missing man from Hastings has been found deceased, Sussex Police have confirmed.
Wayne, 35, was reported missing by Sussex Police in a social media appeal at 10pm on Thursday (November 14).
Police said his next of kin have been informed, and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.
“We would like to thank the public for their help in trying to find him.”