Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A missing man from Hastings has been found deceased, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne, 35, was reported missing by Sussex Police in a social media appeal at 10pm on Thursday (November 14).

Police said his next of kin have been informed, and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are sorry to report that Wayne, who was reported missing from Hastings, has been found deceased.

A missing man from Hastings has been found deceased, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture contributed

“His next of kin have been informed and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“We would like to thank the public for their help in trying to find him.”