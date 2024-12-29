Missing Rita, from Eastbourne, found safe and sound, Sussex Police confirm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rita, who has been missing from the Willingdon area of Eastbourne since Boxing Day, has now been found safe and sound, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Rita was first reported missing from the Willingdon area of Eastbourne at 2.30pm on Boxing Day, according to Sussex Police, and was believed to have left home without a mobile phone and with no access to money.

Rita’s discovery follows several days of appeals from Sussex Police, and an extended search by both officers and members of the community.

Officers have thanked the public for their help and support to ensure Rita was found safe.