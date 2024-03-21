Missing Sayers Common man found by Sussex Police

A missing Sayers Commons man has been found by Sussex Police.
By Matt Pole
Published 21st Mar 2024, 12:39 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 13:20 GMT
Police have thanked the public for sharing their appeal to find Daniel.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Good news!

“Daniel, who had been reported missing from Sayers Common, has been found.

A missing Sayers Commons man has been found by Sussex Police. Picture by Jon Rigby
“Thank you for sharing and caring.”

