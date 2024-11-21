Missing teen from Bognor Regis found ‘safe and well’

By Matt Pole
Published 31st Oct 2024, 14:09 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 10:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A missing teenager from Bognor Regis has been found ‘safe and well’ by Sussex Police.

Layton, 16, was reported missing on Thursday, November 14.

Police have thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Good news! Layton, 16, who was reported missing from Bognor, has been found safe and well.

Layton, 16, who was reported missing from Bognor, has been found safe and well. Picture by National WorldLayton, 16, who was reported missing from Bognor, has been found safe and well. Picture by National World
Layton, 16, who was reported missing from Bognor, has been found safe and well. Picture by National World

“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice