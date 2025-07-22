Missing teen from Crawley may have travelled to Brighton by train
A missing teenager from Crawley may have travelled to Brighton by train, Sussex Police have said.
The force are seeking to locate 13-year-old Gracie, who was last seen in Gossops Green just before 2pm on Wednesday, October 1.
Police believe she may be using trains to travel around.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are looking for missing 13-year-old Gracie from Crawley.
“She was last seen just before 2pm yesterday (Wednesday, 1 October) in Gossops Green.
“Gracie is 5’1, and has dark blue, dyed hair.
“She was last seen wearing all black and trainers.
“She may be using trains to travel around, possibly to Brighton.
“If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, please phone 101 quoting serial 750 of 01/10.”