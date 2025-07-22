Missing teen from Crawley may have travelled to Brighton by train

A missing teenager from Crawley may have travelled to Brighton by train, Sussex Police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force are seeking to locate 13-year-old Gracie, who was last seen in Gossops Green just before 2pm on Wednesday, October 1.

Police believe she may be using trains to travel around.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are looking for missing 13-year-old Gracie from Crawley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you seen Gracie, who has been reported missing in Crawley? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“She was last seen just before 2pm yesterday (Wednesday, 1 October) in Gossops Green.

“Gracie is 5’1, and has dark blue, dyed hair.

“She was last seen wearing all black and trainers.

“She may be using trains to travel around, possibly to Brighton.

“If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, please phone 101 quoting serial 750 of 01/10.”