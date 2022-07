The boy, named only as Shawn, was last seen just after midnight on Monday (July 18), according to Adur & Worthing Police.

A police statement read: “Shawn is black, slim and has a short black afro.

“He's missing from Worthing.

“He has links to Brighton, Crawley and London.

“Can you help? Please report online or call 101 quoting 47220131940.”