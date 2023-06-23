NationalWorldTV
Mobile phone found in connection with Newhaven double murder investigation

Police have confirmed that they have located the mobile phone being sought in connection with a double murder investigation in Newhaven.
By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 17:37 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 17:38 BST

Officers have been carrying out extensive searches of the Newhaven area for the device, which was located in the town this afternoon (23 June).

The phone is believed to have belonged to 30-year-old Chloe Bashford, who was tragically found deceased with her 33-year-old husband, Josh Bashford, at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, on the evening of Friday, 9 June.

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, has been charged with two counts of murder. He remains remanded in custody and is next scheduled to appear in court on 3 August.

Police have confirmed that they have located the mobile phone being sought in connection with a double murder investigation in Newhaven. Picture: Sussex PolicePolice have confirmed that they have located the mobile phone being sought in connection with a double murder investigation in Newhaven. Picture: Sussex Police
The immediate families of Josh and Chloe have reiterated they do not wish to add any further information or be approached for comment at this time, and we urge the press and public to respect their right to privacy.