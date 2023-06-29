NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Mobility scooters found damaged and dumped in Eastbourne park

Three mobility scooters were found damaged and dumped in a park in Eastbourne, police said.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST

The mobility scooters were found in Seaside Recreation Ground on Monday, June 26.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A member of the community called us around midday to say they had been seen by the toilets of the recreation ground abandoned. We believe they may have been stolen and damaged from a nearby care home the night before. Enquiries have been made to trace owners and we have made contact with victims.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police quoting 718 of 26/06.

Most Popular
Police said the mobility scooters were similar to the one pictured. Picture from Sussex PolicePolice said the mobility scooters were similar to the one pictured. Picture from Sussex Police
Police said the mobility scooters were similar to the one pictured. Picture from Sussex Police

READ THIS:

Boots announces 300 stores to close in the next year - here's what we know

Here are the Sussex beaches to visit during the hot weather – and the one to avoid

School places in East Sussex: The hardest secondary schools to get into in 2023