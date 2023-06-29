Mobility scooters found damaged and dumped in Eastbourne park

The mobility scooters were found in Seaside Recreation Ground on Monday, June 26.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A member of the community called us around midday to say they had been seen by the toilets of the recreation ground abandoned. We believe they may have been stolen and damaged from a nearby care home the night before. Enquiries have been made to trace owners and we have made contact with victims.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police quoting 718 of 26/06.