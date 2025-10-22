Moira House School: Police continue to investigate Eastbourne fire
Police said they are continuing to investigate a fire at the former Moira House School in Eastbourne.
Emergency services were called to the building in Upper Carlisle Road at about 5.40pm on Sunday, October 19.
Sussex Police previously confirmed the fire was believed to have been started deliberately.
In an update shared today (October 22), Detective Sergeant Tod Stewart said: “We are continuing to pursue lines of enquiry, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
“We are also keen to trace four boys as witnesses, who may have information to help our investigation.”
Information relating to the fire can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 936 of 19/10.