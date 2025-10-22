Moira House School: Police continue to investigate Eastbourne fire

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 13:25 BST
Police said they are continuing to investigate a fire at the former Moira House School in Eastbourne.

Emergency services were called to the building in Upper Carlisle Road at about 5.40pm on Sunday, October 19.

Most Popular

Sussex Police previously confirmed the fire was believed to have been started deliberately.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an update shared today (October 22), Detective Sergeant Tod Stewart said: “We are continuing to pursue lines of enquiry, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Fire at Moira House School. Photo: Dan Jessupplaceholder image
Fire at Moira House School. Photo: Dan Jessup

“We are also keen to trace four boys as witnesses, who may have information to help our investigation.”

Information relating to the fire can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 936 of 19/10.

Read our coverage here: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/emergency-incident/emergency-services-tackle-blaze-at-moira-house-school-in-eastbourne-5365824

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/emergency-incident/eastbourne-moira-house-school-fire-believed-to-be-arson-5366374

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/emergency-incident/eastbourne-moira-house-school-fire-a-real-tragedy-says-developer-5366607

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice