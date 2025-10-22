Police said they are continuing to investigate a fire at the former Moira House School in Eastbourne.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the building in Upper Carlisle Road at about 5.40pm on Sunday, October 19.

Sussex Police previously confirmed the fire was believed to have been started deliberately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update shared today (October 22), Detective Sergeant Tod Stewart said: “We are continuing to pursue lines of enquiry, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Fire at Moira House School. Photo: Dan Jessup

“We are also keen to trace four boys as witnesses, who may have information to help our investigation.”

Information relating to the fire can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 936 of 19/10.

Read our coverage here: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/emergency-incident/emergency-services-tackle-blaze-at-moira-house-school-in-eastbourne-5365824