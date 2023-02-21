Police are urging people to be vigilant following a number of distraction thefts in Sussex.

Sussex Police said reports have been received from Crowborough, Uckfield, Crawley, and Haywards Heath of elderly and vulnerable victims having money taken from them by unknown suspects.

The victims are approached by someone carrying a clipboard with a sign saying they are deaf and asking for donations, police added.

The suspects wait until the victim opens their purse or wallet to make a donation before distracting them and taking larger sums of money.

Police said one victim had £300 taken from inside their car while parked in the Sainsbury’s car park in Crowborough, while another had £100 stolen while in the town’s Waitrose car park.

Police said the suspects are described as women in their 20s. Officers investigating the thefts are urging people to be aware of strangers approaching them in these circumstances, and to keep a close eye on any handbags or valuables while in public places.

