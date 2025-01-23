More drivers convicted of drink driving during Sussex Police’s winter campaign named following court appearances

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More drivers convicted of drink driving during Sussex Police’s winter campaign have been named following their appearance in court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operation Limit is a national campaign to tackle drink and drug driving, which is one of the main causes of deaths of our roads.

In Sussex, police made 270 arrests during the month-long campaign which runs from December 1 to January 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “Those who commit these offences risk punishments which include being disqualified from driving, heavy fines, and even the risk of going to prison.

In Sussex, police made 270 arrests during the month-long campaign which runs from December 1 to January 1. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“These are nothing compared to the risk they pose of causing serious harm or even the death of themselves or other road users.

“Drink or drug driving is one of the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“That is why we continue to urge people to take steps to prevent drink and drug-driving. Our work to stop drink and drug drivers continues 24/7, every day of the year, and our officers remain determined to catch offenders to help keep our roads safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In keeping with previous campaigns, the force is naming some of those convicted to raise awareness of the offences and to act as a deterrent to others about the consequences they face.

All information comes directly from Sussex Police.

Syed Haque, 34, was stopped by officers while driving a Vauxhall Corsa in Nevill Road, Hove, on December 2.

He later tested positive for 70 microgrammes (uhg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Haque, unemployed of Blackthorn Close, Portslade, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 23 and admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months, with £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Meanwhile on December 6, a witness reported seeing a driver slumped over a steering wheel after it had reversed into a hedge off the Arundel Road A27.

Ryan Tashinga was driving the Mercedes C220, and admitted to officers that he “made a mistake” and was just trying to “drive home quickly”. In custody he tested positive for 99uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The unemployed 35-year-old, of Gains Road, Southsea, Hampshire, appeared before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 24 charged with driving over the legal alcohol limit and driving without valid insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was disqualified from driving for two years and four months and was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, with £85 costs, a £114 surcharge, and a £219 fine.

Barry Hawker was stopped while driving a Honda Jazz by police in Alinora Avenue in Worthing at 1am on December 8.

Officers noted he smelt of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and was slurring his words.

He tested positive for 53uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 24 he admitted driving over the alcohol limit.

The 44-year-old, formerly a HGV driver of The Poplars, Littlehampton, was disqualified from driving for one year, with a £120 fine, £85 costs, and a £48 surcharge.

Officers found Lamine Ziad with a cup of whisky in his hand after he reversed into a parked lorry in a layby on the A264 at Copthorne near Crawley at 6am on December 10.

There was a 750ml bottle in the vehicle, a Peugeot 308, when officers arrived, and he told police he had a double shot of whisky and cola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In custody the 44-year-old tested positive for 131uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on December 11 he admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit and was disqualified from driving for two years and eight months.

Ziad, formerly a teacher of no fixed address, was also ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions and 120 hours of unpaid work, and to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

A concerned member of the public informed police about a driver travelling erratically on the A24 southbound on December 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Audi A4 was changing speeds from 30mph to 70mph and weaving across the carriageway..

Officers stopped the vehicle in Half Moon Lane, Worthing, where Paul Aldridge was stopped.

They found an open can of beer inside the vehicle.

Aldridge, 48, a factory worker of Halsford Green, East Grinstead, tested positive for 100uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 31 he admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit and was disqualified from driving for two years and one month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also ordered to complete ten rehabilitation activity requirement sessions and 80 hours of unpaid work, with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Police stopped a VW Scirocco driving without headlights in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on December 14.

Moses Reid was arrested and in custody he tested positive for 64uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

He was driving while disqualified from a previous drink and drug driving matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 31 he admitted driving while over the legal alcohol limit, driving while disqualified, and driving without valid insurance.

The 24-year-old, a factory manager of Southfields Road, Littlehampton, was disqualified from driving for three years and four months.

Reid was ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and to pay a £392 fine, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Finally, Justin Youldon was stopped after a member of the public called 999 to inform the police of his erratic driving on the A27 at Worthing in a Skoda Octavia on December 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was located in Nicholson Drive, Shoreham, where he had exited his vehicle and was found by officers who were concerned that Youldon appeared to be incoherent.

In custody Youldon later tested positive for 102uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 31 he admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit.

Youldon, 48, a deliveryman of Trevose Way Fareham, Hampshire, was disqualified from driving for two years and two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

The consequences of drink or drug-driving could include the following:

A minimum 12 month ban;

An unlimited fine;

A possible prison sentence;

A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

An increase in your car insurance;

Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA;

You could also kill or seriously injure yourself or someone else