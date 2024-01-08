More high street patrols means less crime in Chichester city centre as police declare winter operation a success

A police effort to crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Chichester city centre with increased patrols has been deemed a success.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scheme, which took place across Chichester and Bognor Regis in December, saw officers take part in several patrols and searches, designed to emphasise their presence in both high street centres and deter would-be criminals.

Dubbed Operation Tinsel, police patrols foiled a number of high street thefts in both areas. On December 8, officers were alerted to a report of young people shoplifting from Greggs, on East Street in Chichester. Attending the incident, officers managed to locate one of the suspects and refer them to Operation Reboot; A Sussex Police scheme intended to reduce criminality in young people and offer guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On December 19, police officers found cannabis and a knuckle duster on two teenagers in Chichester after a stop and search. The items were seized and an investigation is ongoing.

Operation Tinsel was dubbed a success by Sussex Police officials. Photo: Sussex Police.

More than 450 people were engaged in Chichester city centre across the month of December as police patrols stepped up, as well as 250 people and 125 businesses across Chichester and Littlehampton.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner dubbed Operation Tinsel a success and praised the police force’s commitment to its communities: “The dedicated police patrols were able to target shoplifters and give added focus to tackling anti-social behaviour in our high streets, whilst also providing a reassuring, visible police presence for those enjoying the vibrant night-time economy,” she said. “I am delighted that Sussex Police continues to show its commitment to protect our high streets and make them no-go areas for persistent shoplifters, especially for those individuals displaying abusive and violent behaviour.”

Tessa Callingham, manager of Chichester Businesses Against Crime, added: “The run up to Christmas is generally one of the busiest times of the year for retailers. It is also a time of year when shop thefts, aggression, anti-social behaviour and sometimes violence towards shopworkers also tends to increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Knowing there is some police support around that can be called on, for example through the ChiBAC radio, is a comfort to staff who can sometimes feel isolated or unsure what to do.