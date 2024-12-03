The police have explained why officers will be carrying out more patrols in Littlehampton.

Arun Police said PCSOs from Littlehampton Neighbourhood Policing Team have been ‘conducting high-visibility foot patrols’ across the town centre and ‘engaging with local businesses’.

"In the upcoming weeks you will see more patrols from officers in the town centre, targeting shoplifters as well as dealing with anti-social behaviour,” a social media post added.

"If you have any concerns talk to us. You can report online or via 101. Call 999 in an emergency.”

The police said anti-social behaviour ‘can be more than just annoying when it is persistent’, and there are ‘lots of behaviours that fall under the category.

“Personal anti-social behaviour is when a person targets a specific individual or group,” a spokesperson explained.

"Nuisance anti-social behaviour is when a person causes trouble, annoyance or suffering to a community.

“Environmental anti-social behaviour is when a person’s actions affect the wider environment, such as public spaces or buildings.

“You can report incidents to the anti-social behaviour team at your local council, or to us at Sussex Police, if you feel you are at immediate risk or in danger. In an emergency call 999.”

Former retail security guard Stephen Kent, who has lived in Littlehampton for around 20 years, previously told this newspaper that crime in Littlehampton has ‘definitely got a lot worse’ – ‘especially through and since Covid’.

He added: “You might get the odd officer walk through Littlehampton town on the rare occasion. When I was there first, they used to have a dedicated copper and we would always see them. He was there all the time.

“They have business wardens who cover a wide range of areas, all over West Sussex, not just Littlehampton. There is no one dedicated in Littlehampton to be there all the time, to respond. We had several officers in different shops before and we could back each other up.”

Mr Kent said ‘it is good’ that Arun Police has now stepped up patrols and that ‘we might potentially see more’ officers.

He added: "There needs to be some form of permanent presence, from 8am until say 6pm. This could be PCSOs or just town ‘marshals’, but it needs to be there. Its not just the shoplifters but the gangs, especially the lads on scooters who are covered up.

"That when someone is caught, the process is seen to be done by both the police and the CPS and that there are prosecutions. If the bad guys keep getting away with it they will continue regardless of any presence."