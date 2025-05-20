Police have carried out checks after reports of speeding drivers.

Areas targeted were Beckley, Brede, Cripps Corner and Northiam Main Street.

A Rother Police spokesperson said: "Speed is a significant factor in many of the serious injuries and fatalities on our roads. With this in mind, and following reports from local villages about excessive speeds, we carried out speed monitoring.

"During our checks, five vehicles were stopped, and the drivers were given advice regarding their speed.

More police speed checks in Rother. Pic: Rother Police

"Additionally, one vehicle was found to be without a valid MOT, another was stopped for exceeding the speed limit and for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. This driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report. These checks form part of our ongoing efforts to promote road safety and responsible driving in our communities."

